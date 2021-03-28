ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $719,873.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,080.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,942. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $254.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

