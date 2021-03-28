extraDNA Price Reaches $0.0008 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One extraDNA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $927,574.59 and $289,002.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,639.52 or 1.00038451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00034970 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.42 or 0.00299222 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.54 or 0.00376748 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.31 or 0.00656825 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00086151 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001975 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org

Buying and Selling extraDNA

