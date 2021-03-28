Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,145. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

