Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Deccan Value Investors L.P. trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,134,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 12.6% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $309,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,345,936,000 after buying an additional 153,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $15,657,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.24.

FB stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,629,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,847,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.53 and a 200 day moving average of $269.50. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

