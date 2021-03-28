Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $435.00

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $435.00 and last traded at $429.50, with a volume of 8827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $427.47.

FRFHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -104.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $27.26. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 2.87%.

About Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

