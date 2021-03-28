Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on April 20th

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend by 32.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Shares of FMAO stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,508. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.30.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%. Analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

