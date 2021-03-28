FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) Short Interest Update

FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 11,950.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FECOF opened at $0.00 on Friday. FEC Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

FEC Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Limited, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract (SC) 72 located in offshore West Palawan. It also owns 8.46%, 12.40%, and 19.46% interests in the SC 14A Nido, SC 14B Matinloc, and SC 14B-1 North Matinloc located in the offshore northwest Palawan; 9.10% in SC14C-2; 5.56% and 8.18% in SC 6A Octon and SC 6B Bonita located in the offshore northwest Palawan; and a 100% interest in the SC 40 North Cebu covering an area of 340,000 hectares in the northern part of Cebu Island and adjacent offshore areas located in the Visayan Basin in the central part of the Philippine Archipelago, as well as 2.27% interest in SC14C-1 Galoc.

