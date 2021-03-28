Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.
TSE FTN opened at C$11.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.29. Financial 15 Split has a 12-month low of C$6.00 and a 12-month high of C$12.22. The firm has a market cap of C$199.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76.
Financial 15 Split Company Profile
Read More: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Financial 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.