Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

TSE FTN opened at C$11.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.29. Financial 15 Split has a 12-month low of C$6.00 and a 12-month high of C$12.22. The firm has a market cap of C$199.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76.

Financial 15 Split Company Profile

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

