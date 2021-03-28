Financial Review: Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) versus Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Synacor and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synacor -14.55% -21.40% -11.86% Pinterest -26.81% -14.42% -12.19%

Synacor has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Synacor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Synacor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synacor and Pinterest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synacor $121.85 million 0.71 -$9.02 million N/A N/A Pinterest $1.14 billion 37.99 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -21.32

Synacor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Synacor and Pinterest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synacor 0 4 0 0 2.00 Pinterest 0 10 21 0 2.68

Synacor currently has a consensus target price of $2.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.46%. Pinterest has a consensus target price of $76.05, indicating a potential upside of 10.11%. Given Pinterest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Synacor.

Summary

Pinterest beats Synacor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synacor

Synacor (Nasdaq: SYNC) is a cloud-based software and services company serving global video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor's mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor's technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. www.synacor.com.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

