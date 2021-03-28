First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Pacific stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53. First Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get First Pacific alerts:

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Australasia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, fixed broadband, and mobile networks.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.