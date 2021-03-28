First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of First Pacific stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53. First Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
About First Pacific
