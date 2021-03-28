First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the February 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR opened at $28.97 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $888,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,000.

