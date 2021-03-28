First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the February 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR opened at $28.97 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $888,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,000.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit