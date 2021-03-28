First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHI. Alpha Omega Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,973,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,600. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

