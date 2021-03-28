First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Position Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $11,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4,982.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,640,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,066 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,669,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,656,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,622,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,142,000 after buying an additional 50,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.43. 66,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,421. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68.

