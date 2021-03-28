First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Down 61.8% in March

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the February 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 53,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000.

Shares of NYSE:FSD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.04. 81,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,195. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $15.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

