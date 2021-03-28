First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, a growth of 277.7% from the February 28th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.24. 44,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,901. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000.

