First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, a growth of 277.7% from the February 28th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.24. 44,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,901. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.
