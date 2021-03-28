First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Up 510.0% in March

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 510.0% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FAB traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.46. 13,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,456. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.73. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $71.15.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.