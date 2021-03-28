First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the February 28th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRID. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 668.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 274.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRID traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $85.59. The company had a trading volume of 51,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,396. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average of $79.93.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

