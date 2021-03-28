First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 593.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000.

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $20.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76.

