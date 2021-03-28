First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the February 28th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FYT traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.95. 196,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,125. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $53.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,615,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 453.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 191,866 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,736,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 77,752 shares in the last quarter.

