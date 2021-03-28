First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a growth of 711.9% from the February 28th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,019. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

