FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Position Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,578 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $22,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,255,000 after buying an additional 1,799,953 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after acquiring an additional 618,617 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,489,000 after buying an additional 116,259 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT traded up $3.46 on Friday, reaching $278.46. The stock had a trading volume of 556,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.13. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.14 and a 1-year high of $292.70. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.11.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.