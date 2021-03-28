FLETA Hits One Day Volume of $1.47 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. FLETA has a market capitalization of $12.20 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FLETA has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00022356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00048302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.08 or 0.00614484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00064903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00024273 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,631,420 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

