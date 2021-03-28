Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Up 995.9% in March

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,300 shares, an increase of 995.9% from the February 28th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,319,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLOOF remained flat at $$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 356,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,531. Flower One has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

Flower One Company Profile

Flower One Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. It owns and operates 400,000 square-foot greenhouse for the cultivation of marijuana and 55,000 square-foot production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

