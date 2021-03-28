FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Head-To-Head Analysis

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Camden National pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Camden National has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Camden National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $53.68 million 2.90 $11.07 million N/A N/A Camden National $210.63 million 3.45 $57.20 million $3.69 13.17

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FNCB Bancorp and Camden National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Camden National 0 0 1 0 3.00

Camden National has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Camden National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Camden National is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Camden National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 24.88% 9.65% 1.03% Camden National 27.17% 11.37% 1.18%

Summary

Camden National beats FNCB Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans. In addition, it offers mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; online banking products, such as bill payment, internal and external funds transfer, person to person transfers, and purchase rewards; remote deposit capture and merchant services; and wealth management services through a third party. As of January 24, 2020, the company operated 17 branch offices in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne counties; and a limited purpose office in Allentown, Lehigh County. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and commercial lending to the small business medical field, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of investment management, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and wealth management services, as well as serves as trustee. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank had 60 branches in 16 counties; 71 ATMs; commercial loan production offices in Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

