Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Gap Down to $27.94

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.94, but opened at $27.05. Forma Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 1,378 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMTX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,982 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,024,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,668,000 after purchasing an additional 253,367 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,390,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,920,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,450,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

