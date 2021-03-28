Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Fortinet worth $21,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after purchasing an additional 727,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 292,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,951,000 after purchasing an additional 157,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Pritchard Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

Fortinet stock traded up $11.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,990. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.21. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.55 and a 12 month high of $193.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

