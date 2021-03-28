Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.50

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.48, with a volume of 18022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

Get Fortis alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.3962 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $10,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at $191,047,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fortis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.