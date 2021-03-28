Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Down 98.9% in March

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Fortune Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,987. Fortune Minerals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.
About Fortune Minerals
