Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stock Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.10% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 44,465 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 667,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,083,000 after buying an additional 65,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

FCPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of FCPT opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.