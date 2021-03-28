FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $50.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target raised by Moffett Nathanson from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. FOX has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.