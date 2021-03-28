Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE:FI opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. Frank’s International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.44.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 414.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

