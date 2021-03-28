Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Shares Gap Down to $14.20

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.20, but opened at $13.61. Freeline Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

FRLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

