Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives $23.06 Average PT from Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.06.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE FCX traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 23,769,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,527,959. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.18 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

