FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock Holdings Raised by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 120.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,011 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital makes up 4.6% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Almitas Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 328.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. 359,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

