Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
In other news, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,744. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 77,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,837. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $225.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. Gaia has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.
Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.