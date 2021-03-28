Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,744. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Gaia by 522.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 77,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,837. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $225.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. Gaia has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

