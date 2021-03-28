Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Gamma Communications stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75. Gamma Communications has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $22.57.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

