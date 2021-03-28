Garda Property Group Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:GDF)

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.
The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58.
About Garda Property Group
