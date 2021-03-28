Garda Property Group Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:GDF)

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58.

About Garda Property Group

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

