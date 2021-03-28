Genpact (NYSE:G) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.07

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.07 and last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 2018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on G. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,660 shares of company stock worth $3,781,952 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 36,825 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 235,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,531,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

