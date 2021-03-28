Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Down 93.2% in March

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the February 28th total of 1,695,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

CMPRF remained flat at $$0.47 on Friday. Gentera has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

