Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Short Interest Up 533.3% in March

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Geodrill in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Geodrill from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

GDLLF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.50. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. Geodrill has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.61.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. It offers reverse circulation, diamond core, deep directional drilling, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water borehole drilling services.

