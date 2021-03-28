Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,154 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Cimarex Energy accounts for approximately 3.0% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 147.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 79,091 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 251.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XEC traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $60.83. 1,169,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,684. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

