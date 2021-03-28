Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,979 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.34% of Gibraltar Industries worth $31,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $91.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

