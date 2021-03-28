Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

TSE GEI opened at C$22.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.34. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.11 and a 1 year high of C$25.21.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GEI. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, CSFB set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.94.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

