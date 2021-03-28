Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 25,148 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,148 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.43% of The Timken worth $24,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,025,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Timken by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,961 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,144,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR opened at $82.54 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $87.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKR. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

