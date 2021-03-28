Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,968 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 316,676 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of Xilinx worth $19,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after buying an additional 783,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $178,001,000 after buying an additional 63,815 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,652,040 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $172,209,000 after buying an additional 38,565 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $158,057,000 after buying an additional 228,590 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $193,700,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $123.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.76. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.96 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

