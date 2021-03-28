Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,333 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.50% of Global Medical REIT worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after purchasing an additional 53,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,542,000 after purchasing an additional 257,019 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMRE stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.20 million, a P/E ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

