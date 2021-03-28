Global Social Chain Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00047686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00610294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065482 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024114 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

