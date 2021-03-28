Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from Global Value Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

In other Global Value Fund news, insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe bought 52,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$55,297.02 ($39,497.87). Insiders have purchased 98,123 shares of company stock valued at $104,123 in the last ninety days.

Global Value Fund Company Profile

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

