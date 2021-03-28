GokuMarket Credit Hits Market Cap of $702,338.08 (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. One GokuMarket Credit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a market cap of $702,338.08 and $4.82 million worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.91 or 0.00330444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Token Profile

GMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,050,000 tokens. The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

