Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GARPY remained flat at $$16.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. Golden Agri-Resources has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.3612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in China, Indonesia, India, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, cocoa butter substitute, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats for end-customers, restaurants, hotels, cafÃ©s, and industrial markets.

